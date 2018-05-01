Yoenis Cespedes’ left thumb is just fine, thank you very much.

On a day when the Mets lost to the Braves, 3-2, they revealed a win bigger than any lone triumph on the field: Cespedes, who left Sunday’s game with a sore left thumb, is not hurt. In fact, he didn’t even get an MRI. And then when he found himself in the lineup on Tuesday two days earlier than he initially estimated, he went 3-for-4, homered into the second deck in left field and threw a runner out at home.

None of that changed the result, however, after righthander Noah Syndergaard yielded three runs in six innings. All three runs scored before Syndergaard recorded an out, but he settled in for what statistically qualifies as a quality start despite a season high in hits (10, three more than his previous high) and season-low in strikeouts (three, two fewer than his previous low). Syndergaard also walked a batter, his first in 19 innings dating to April 15.

The Mets nearly came back in the ninth. Wilmer Flores had an RBI groundout, but Jose Reyes flew out to deep left to end the game and leave Juan Lagares, the would-be tying run, at second.

Atlanta righthander Mike Soroka — 20 years old and one of the top prospects in baseball — kept the Mets off-balance for six innings of one-run ball in his major-league debut. The lone run came on Cespedes’ long ball. Soroka scattered six hits, walked none and struck out five.

Michael Conforto went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, snapping his streak of reaching base in 20 consecutive games to open his season. Amed Rosario’s 0-for-4, two-strikeout effort dropped his average to .226, the lowest it’s been since April 18.

For the Mets, Cespedes was the highlight — off the field before the game and on the field during it.

Cespedes hit hard singles to leftfield in the first and fourth innings, but was stranded both times. He drove himself in with a 408-foot shot in the sixth. When the Braves threatened in the seventh, Cespedes’ one-hopper home was a bit up the first-base line, but got there fast enough for catcher Tomas Nido to adjust and tag Kurt Suzuki, who was trying to score from second on a single.

Those were the latest signs that Cespedes has fully emerged from his early-season slump. Last week he went 8-for-21 with two homers and two doubles.

After hurting his thumb while stealing third base Sunday, Cespedes exited early and said he would probably be out three days. By Tuesday afternoon he felt well enough to play. General manager Sandy Alderson said Cespedes did not have an MRI because he “didn’t need one,” though Cespedes said Sunday he was scheduled for it.

Manager Mickey Callaway said he has no issues with Cespedes — who he has called an MVP-type player — doing things like stealing bases and sliding head first.

“I love the way Cespedes is playing the game of baseball right now,” Callaway said. “He’s got to go out there and plays the game hard just like everybody else does, and if he does that, we’re going to win. There’s always a chance somebody is going to get hurt in a baseball game. But to try and not get hurt I think is even more dangerous than being aggressive and putting pressure on the other team. I love the way he’s playing.”