The Mets recalled Yoenis Céspedes from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the disabled list, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

They also recalled righthander Drew Smith and optioned Dominic Smith and Corey Oswalt to the Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas.

Cespedes has been on the disabled list since May 14 with a right hip flexor strain. He last played for the Mets on May and he went 2-4 with a home run against the Phillies.

Cespedes had been rehabbing in Florida. He played nine innings at first base for the rookie-level Gulf Coast Mets on Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer. He played seven innings in leftfield for the Gulf Coast Mets on Tuesday and went 1-4 with a single. He also played five innings in leftfield in a simulated game on Monday and had seven plate appearances (two home runs, a single, walk, and strikeout).

Cespedes has dabbled with first base in recent weeks as he and the team seek ways to limit the pressure put on his oft-injured legs. Last week, manager Mickey Callaway said Cespedes would play leftfield, his natural position, on the rehab assignment.

The Mets had been hopeful Cespedes would be ready to return against the Yankees, when the Mets will be able to have a designated hitter. Callaway said Cespedes would have to play a full game, a benchmark he reached Wednesday.

Cespedes is hitting .255 (35-137) with six doubles, eight homers and 28 RBI in 37 games with New York this season.

Drew Smith, 24, has allowed one earned run over three innings in three games with the Mets this year. Smith was 5-1 with three saves and a 2.68 ERA in 25 games combined with Double-A Binghamton and Las Vegas.

Oswalt, 24, was 0-2 with a 5.64 ERA in five games (four starts). Dominic Smith was hitting .183 (13-for-71) with one homer in 28 games.