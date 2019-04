Cheers! Mets fan dumps beer on Brewers' Braun on near-HR

NEW YORK - (AP) -- Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun got a sudsy surprise chasing Pete Alonso's flyball in the first inning -- a cold one dumped right on his cap.

Braun leapt at the wall for Alonso's drive in the first inning Sunday at Citi Field while a Mets fan reached down and appeared to try to catch the ball in his beer cup. Both came up empty, and the fan's beer spilled and splashed right onto Braun's hat.

The ball caromed off the top of the wall, and Alonso lugged his way to a triple. Braun was left shaking foam off the bill of his cap while center fielder Lorenzo Cain laughed.

Replay review upheld the umpires' decision that there was no fan interference and the ball did not clear the fence.

It was Alonso's first career triple.

"If I could, I would have bought him a beer," Alonso said of the fan. "The Mets need to get that guy a beer, for sure."

Alonso scored on Todd Frazier's single for a 1-0 lead. New York won the game 5-2.

