PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has joined the Mets’ board of directors, the team announced Friday evening, reuniting him with a longtime friend and political supporter, Mets owner Steve Cohen.

"Steve and Alex Cohen have been great friends to me and Mary Pat for years and we thank them for including me in this new challenge and opportunity," Christie said in a statement. "As a Mets fan for the last 53 years, I am looking forward to helping Steve, Alex and the New York Mets organization bring a great experience to Mets fans and the community."

Cohen reportedly donated at least $4 million to a pro-Christie super PAC during his failed presidential run during the 2016 election cycle.

This makes two Christies who work for the Mets. His son, Andrew Christie, is their coordinator of player development initiatives.

The Mets also added Jeanne Melino to the board of directors. She is an executive for Cohen’s hedge fund, where she is "responsible for strengthening Firm culture and promoting a more diverse and inclusive workforce," according to her bio on Point72 Asset Management’s website.

With the Mets, Melino also will be the senior vice president of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation and oversee "community engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for the team," according to the release.

"Chris and Jeanne are friends and trusted advisers with decades of leadership experience," Cohen said in a statement.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets’ board of directors has five members: Cohen, Christie, Melino, vice chairman Andrew Cohen and chairman emeritus Fred Wilpon.

Dom swings

Dominic Smith got good news about his sore right wrist Friday: Clearance to take batting practice, allowing him to swing a bat one day earlier than expected.

"If this were the regular season, I would definitely be out there and pushing through this," Smith said.

Speaking up

The Mets released a statement Friday condemning violence against Asians.

"We are proud that our home in Flushing is also the home to more Asian and Pacific Islander New Yorkers than any neighborhood in the City," it read, in part. "We have offered our help to our local leaders to assist them to put an end to this prejudice and hate. What makes New York New York is the respect we all have for each other, no matter who we are or where we’re from."

Extra bases

Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam off Cardinals righthander Thomas Parsons, sending it 422 feet through what Rojas called a "jet stream" to rightfield. The Mets have 12 days to sign Lindor to a contract extension before the Lindor-imposed deadline of April 1 . . . Taijuan Walker held St. Louis to one hit and one walk in four shutout innings (50 pitches) . . . Jeff McNeil was hit by a pitch three times, bringing his spring-training total to six. "He’s OK," Rojas said with a smile. "They were giving him a hard time in the dugout, because he wants to get at-bats and see pitches and do all these things. But he’s OK."