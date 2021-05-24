Like other businesses, the Mets are slowly lifting their pandemic-related restrictions, including with a new batch of rules beginning Monday when they open a seven-game homestand against the Rockies and Atlanta.

Here is what you should know.

COVID-19 tests

The Mets no longer require proof of a COVID-19 test for entry into Citi Field.

Masks

The new mask rules are simple. People in vaccinated sections do not need to wear masks. People anywhere else are supposed to wear masks.

Vaccinated sections

The Mets have 21 sections of seats exclusively for people who are fully vaccinated, i.e. at least two weeks removed from their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. These sections are reserved for people 16 and older.

Fans with tickets for a vaccinated section, which do not have any social-distancing rules, have to enter the ballpark through the Bullpen Gate. They also need to show proof of vaccination.

Tickets for those sections can be purchased at Mets.com/VaccinatedSections.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Capacity

With social distancing still enforced in most sections, Citi Field can hold up to 12,222 fans. That is about 29% of full capacity.

The Mets mostly have not sold all of their limited ticket availability. Only two of 15 home games so far have been sellouts.

Free tickets

As Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a few weeks ago, the Mets are giving away tickets to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The first 250 people to get either dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Citi Field each day of the next two homestands — Monday through Sunday and June 11-17 — can get the freebies.

The individual can choose two tickets to a future game (blackout dates apply) or one ticket for the game the day they receive the vaccine.