Citi Field display case catches fire, FDNY says; no injuries reported

A small fire broke out inside Citi Field

A small fire broke out inside Citi Field Wednesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Daniel Mosher via Twitter

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
A small fire broke out inside Citi Field Wednesday afternoon.

The FDNY said a display case inside the stadium’s rotunda caught fire and spewed smoke into the air around 3:42 p.m. The stadium’s sprinkler system turned on and put out the fire, according to the FDNY.

“Firefighters came in shortly after and extinguished what was left, which was mostly smoke,” an FDNY spokesman said.

There were no reported injuries.

Pedestrians who were near the stadium posted pictures and video of the blaze.

The Mets didn’t have an immediate comment, saying they were working with the FDNY to determine the cause and the extent of the damage.

The Mets completed a seven-game trip Wednesday night in Atlanta and begin a four-game series against the Cubs at Citi Field Thursday night.

