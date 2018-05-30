A small fire broke out inside Citi Field Wednesday afternoon.

The FDNY said a display case inside the stadium’s rotunda caught fire and spewed smoke into the air around 3:42 p.m. The stadium’s sprinkler system turned on and put out the fire, according to the FDNY.

“Firefighters came in shortly after and extinguished what was left, which was mostly smoke,” an FDNY spokesman said.

Unsure what happened but I heard a loud blast at Citi Field and then saw smoke and this fire. Hoping for everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/I3w1YWjfVn — Daniel Mosher (@DanielMosherNY) May 30, 2018

There were no reported injuries.

Pedestrians who were near the stadium posted pictures and video of the blaze.

The Mets didn’t have an immediate comment, saying they were working with the FDNY to determine the cause and the extent of the damage.

The Mets completed a seven-game trip Wednesday night in Atlanta and begin a four-game series against the Cubs at Citi Field Thursday night.