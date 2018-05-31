Mets paint over area of Citi Field fire

A day later, the only sign of a small fire inside Citi Field were several sheets of paper that warned: “WET PAINT.”

The Mets’ ballpark operations department fixed up the section of the Jackie Robinson Rotunda, one of the main entrances to Citi Field, with a fresh coat of paint on one of the fences near the Mets Hall of Fame and Museum by Thursday afternoon, hours before the start of the team’s home series against the Chicago Cubs.

Wednesday afternoon, while the Mets were in Atlanta, a display case caught fire. The stadium’s sprinkler system turned on and put out the fire, according to the FDNY.

The Mets said in a statement there was minimal, non-structural damage and no one was hurt. They were investigating the incident with the FDNY, but the cause has not been revealed.