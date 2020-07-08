TODAY'S PAPER
Mets to put cardboard cutouts of fans in stands at Citi Field

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen sits in the stands during a workout at Citi Field on July 7, 2020. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Fans won’t be at Citi Field this year, but their likeness can be.

The Mets plan to put cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands at home games, a free perk for season-ticket holders who renew their packages for 2021. Other fans likely can pay to have their cutouts included, though details have not been finalized.

The Mets have not identified a price for the cutouts. Season-ticket holders can get one complimentary cutout per seat in their package, as well as buy extras at a discount — suggesting that there will be a normal/full price for non-season-ticket holders. Proceeds go to Mets Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund, according to the Mets’ website.

These cutouts are one way teams are trying to keep fans involved — and make a little extra money — during the scheduled 60-game season that begins July 23. Fans will not be allowed to attend games for at least most of the year. The Giants, Royals, Athletics and Brewers also have cutout programs.

Among the restrictions imposed by the Mets on the photos fans submit for their cutouts: no advertisements/slogans/third-party logos or branding; no phone numbers, social media handles or hashtags; no offensive language; no negative references to any MLB team; no names of MLB players; no statements or endorsements of political candidates.

Elsewhere on the tickets front, the Mets updated their coronavirus ticket policy to include all originally scheduled 2020 home games. They previously had taken it month to month, applying to games through May. Visit mets.com/updates for details on how to get a refund or credit for single-game and season tickets.

The Mets also don’t plan to raise season-ticket prices for 2021.

