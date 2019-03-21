TODAY'S PAPER
A look inside the Mets Hall of Fame and Museum at Citi Field during a showcase event to the media on March 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A display case at the New York Mets Hall of Fame and Museum seen during a "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Past New York Mets player plaques are displayed at the Mets Hall of Fame and Museum during a "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A display case at the New York Mets Hall of Fame and Museum seen during a "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A view of the New York Mets Hall of Fame and Museum seen during a "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The entrance to the New York Mets Hall of Fame and Museum is seen during a "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A Mets Mike Piazza jersey on display at the New York Mets Hall of Fame and Museum seen during a "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on March 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A New York Mets 1969 World Series Champs banner on display at the Mets Hall of Fame and Museum seen during a "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A display case at the New York Mets Hall of Fame and Museum seen during a Mets "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A New York Mets Mr. Met statue on display at the Mets Hall of Fame and Museum seen during a "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship trophy on display at the Mets Hall of Fame and Museum seen during a "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The New York Mets' Tom Seaver plaque on display at the Mets Hall of Fame and Museum seen during a "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A view of the New York Mets Hall of Fame and Museum seen during a "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

