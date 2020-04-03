TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
50° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets announce $1.2M employee relief fund

A man with a mask walks past a

A man with a mask walks past a closed Citi Field on the scheduled date for Opening Day March 26, 2020. Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

The Mets announced Friday a $1.2 million fund meant to support seasonal employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of that money, dubbed the Mets COVID-19 Disaster Assistance Fund, will be handed out as need-based grants to eligible Mets workers who lost expected income due to postponed games. The rest will be distributed to employees of ballpark partners such as Aramark, which runs the concessions at Citi Field.

“The grants are intended to address the burden of paying for certain expenses arising from the pandemic associated with essentials such as food, medical care, shelter and other vital needs,” the Mets said in a statement. “Our hope is that these grants will help to ease the hardship suffered by the many game day staff members who have been impacted by this crisis.”

Most of the Mets’ $1.2 million commitment was already announced last month, when Major League Baseball said each team pledged $1 million to ballpark workers. This is an extra $200,000 on top of that.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton (53) walks off Britton: Neutral sites, games without fans among scenarios
St. John's basketball coach Lou Carnesecca, center, flanked, 35 years ago, St. John's had its most magical season
Baseballs are seen during Yankees spring training in Non-roster players to get some pay from MLB
WFAN's John Minko, shown here in 2012, gave Beloved update man John Minko signs off from FAN
Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first Matz's foundation donates $32G to first responders, hospitals
Offensive guard Connor McGovern #60 of the Denver New center McGovern sees Super Bowl in Jets' near future
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search