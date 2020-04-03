Mets announce $1.2M employee relief fund

The Mets announced Friday a $1.2 million fund meant to support seasonal employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of that money, dubbed the Mets COVID-19 Disaster Assistance Fund, will be handed out as need-based grants to eligible Mets workers who lost expected income due to postponed games. The rest will be distributed to employees of ballpark partners such as Aramark, which runs the concessions at Citi Field.

“The grants are intended to address the burden of paying for certain expenses arising from the pandemic associated with essentials such as food, medical care, shelter and other vital needs,” the Mets said in a statement. “Our hope is that these grants will help to ease the hardship suffered by the many game day staff members who have been impacted by this crisis.”

Most of the Mets’ $1.2 million commitment was already announced last month, when Major League Baseball said each team pledged $1 million to ballpark workers. This is an extra $200,000 on top of that.