Marysol Castro will become the Mets’ first female public address announcer on Thursday night and will share the job with the grandson of late legendary ABC sports broadcaster Howard Cosell, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mets said Castro and Colin Cosell will split the public address announcing duties for the 2018 season

Castro debuts when the Mets host the Cubs in the series opener at Citi Field. Cosell will debut on Saturday night.

Castro has previously worked for WPIX-TV, News 12 The Bronx and served as the weather anchor on “Good Morning America” for seven years. She has also anchored weather at CBS’ “The Early Show” and spent two years as a host and sideline reporter for ESPN.

“I appreciate the Mets for doing something they’ve never done in franchise history,” Castro said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the team, including my partner Colin Cosell, who has sports royalty running through his veins.”

Cosell won three Emmy Awards as a sports broadcaster with MSG Varsity, and is currently a freelance broadcaster with Verizon FiOS1 Sports.

“I’m proud, humbled and honored to be part of such a storied franchise with such an amazing, devoted fan base,” Cosell said in a statement. “Sharing this opportunity with Marysol is truly thrilling.”

Alex Anthony had been the Mets’ public address announcer from 2002-17. Rob Rush, also the announcer for the NBA G League’s Long Island Nets, took over on an interim basis at the start of this season.

With AP