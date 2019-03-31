WASHINGTON — With the brand-name pitchers remaining free agents, the Mets recently have checked in on former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel and perennial All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel, a Mets source said Sunday, standard procedure to see if their prices have dropped as the calendar flips to April.

There is no real traction and no serious sign the Mets will sign either free agent, the source said.

The Mets are far from the only team to do this type of due diligence. The Padres and Brewers have also touched based with Keuchel’s representatives recently, according to a report from The Athletic, while at least the Brewers and Rays have talked to Kimbrel.

Keuchel, 31, won a Cy Young in 2015 and a World Series in 2017 with the Astros. He had a 3.74 ERA and 1.31 WHIP last season, making an AL-high 34 starts.

Kimbrel, 30, is a seven-time All-Star who had a 2.74 ERA and 1.00 WHIP for the Red Sox last year. He had 42 saves and a shaky postseason for the World Series champions.

Alonso aces first test

His first series as a major-leaguer complete, Pete Alonso (6-for-12) has a .500/.571/.750 slash line. He is still waiting for his first home run, but has impressed manager Mickey Callaway with sound defense.

“The most impressive thing defensively so far are the stretches he’s making,” Callaway said. “He can really stretch out there and keep his foot on the bag and still catch the ball. That’s not an easy thig to do. So that’s been really impressive.”

Extra bases

Wilson Ramos took a pitch off his left knee in the ninth inning Sunday, but said he is fine. He stayed in the game after Callaway and an athletic trainer checked on him. Of note: Jeff McNeil is the Mets’ emergency catcher. He played the position some in high school. “It’s not completely foreign to me,” McNeil said … Despite extra off days early in the season, the Mets will keep their rotation in order, going with Steven Matz, Jason Vargas and Jacob deGrom against the Marlins Monday-Wednesday. That means Noah Syndergaard gets the home opener Thursday. … The only Mets not to get into a game so far: Matz, Vargas and Luis Guillorme.