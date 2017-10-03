Terry Collins’ resignation as Mets manager isn’t the only staff change after a disappointing season.
Pitching coach Dan Warthen and head trainer Ray Ramirez will not return to those positions next season, the club announced Tuesday. Warthen has been offered another role in the organization, while Ramirez will not return in any capacity.
Warthen had served as pitching coach since 2008, replacing Rick Peterson in June of that year from Triple-A New Orleans when the Mets also cut ties with manager Willie Randolph.
Ramirez had served as head trainer since the 2005 season but was the subject of much criticism as a bevy of Mets were unable to stay healthy. According to the team, the rest of the training and conditioning staff will remain intact.
Collins has accepted the position of special assistant to general manager Sandy Alderson.
The Mets also said bench coach Dick Scott, first base coach Tom Goodwin and bullpen coach Ricky Bones will be given permission to speak to other teams, pending the selection of a new manager.
Hitting coach Kevin Long, assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler and third base coach Glenn Sherlock were retained.
