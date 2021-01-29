Former Mets infielder Daniel Murphy retires

Daniel Murphy began his career simply trying to find a position on the Mets. Twelve years later, he’s retiring from the sport with an impressive chunk of the franchise’s history for homering in six straight playoff games during the 2015 World Series run.

Murphy, 35, made the announcement Friday. A 13th-round pick by the Mets in 2005, he’s calling it quits after three All-Star appearances, two Silver Slugger trophies, an NLCS MVP in ’15 and a second-place finish for NL MVP in ’16 (his first post-Mets season). Murphy walks away as a .296 career hitter, with 138 home runs and 735 RBIs playing for the Mets, Nationals, Cubs and Rockies.

"This is a beautiful game and I really just feel humbled and blessed that it let me jump on the ride for a little bit," Murphy told SNY. "It’s beautiful. It can teach you about so many things. And all I can say is, thank you."

The Mets let Murphy walk after his legendary postseason, but he made them pay after signing a three-year, $37.5-million deal with the rival Nats. Murphy wound up hitting .355 in 52 games against the Mets, with 12 home runs, 44 RBIs and a 1.061 OPS.

Overall, Murphy described his career as a success.

"Yes," Murphy told SNY. "Full stop, yes. The numbers are cool, because it’s a really hard league and I never thought I would get one hit, let alone 1,500.

"I was looking back at the career and I was kind of like, ‘What are my takeaways from it?’ The way I look at it — I look at my wife and our children and I think, it wasn’t the greatest career, but it was ours. There were beautiful moments. There were lows, there were highs, but I felt like as a family we tried to honor each other, honor those around us, honor Jesus — failing miserably multitudes of times. But it was ours."