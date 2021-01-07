Darryl Strawberry was unaware of the Mets’ blockbuster trade with Cleveland on Thursday until being informed about it by a Newsday reporter, but he was a big fan of the deal that included shortstop Francisco Lindor.

"That’s probably a big start for them in the right direction, because I know he’s a good young player and I think he’s going be exciting to watch play in Queens for a very long time," Strawberry said during an interview to promote his latest book, "Turn Your Season Around," due out Tuesday.

The move did not surprise Strawberry, who played for the Mets from 1983-90 and Yankees from 1995-99, because of what he has seen and heard from new owner Steve Cohen.

"I like the idea of who he is," Strawberry said. "I like that fact that he’s a real big fan of the history of the Mets and he grew up a Mets fan and he believes in bringing a winner back to New York over in Queens, which is great. It’s been a long time.

"Mets fans are incredible. I played eight years there, and it was the most incredible ride. When you see Mets fans excited about the team every year like they were in the ‘80s, it was very exciting to see that.

"Hopefully they can get back to that and really be consistent with that. I think that’s really what it’s all about . . . People ask me, well, what do you think about how they get there? You get there like the Yankees got there.

"You build your farm system up. You build young players and you develop them and you bring them up to the big leagues and let them become great playing in the big leagues. I think that’s what they need to get back to doing."

For Strawberry, 58, and other members of the 1980s Mets who had strained relationships with the prior owners, the Cohen regime represents a fresh start.

"Things weren’t quite well with the ownership that was there with the Mets, so that’s why I never really came around a lot," Strawberry said.

"I don’t have anything bad to say about them. I’ve moved on from that and became a better person . . . I just think it was hard at times for a lot of us on those ‘80s teams to be coming back around that atmosphere."