Dave Jauss is 64 years old and a baseball lifer, having spent decades bouncing from job to job — minor-league manager, major-league coach, scout, coach again, scout again and so on — with virtually none of the fanfare that typically accompanies life in The Show.

But on Monday, at the Home Run Derby in Denver, the Mets’ bench coach will get a moment in the spotlight as Pete Alonso’s pitcher. He views it as simply a glorified version of their pregame routine, when he throws batting practice to Alonso and others.

"It’s just throwing BP," Jauss said Sunday. "It really is. My BP has always been easy."

Like Alonso, the reigning champion after winning in 2019, Jauss is a veteran of the homer-hitting contest. He threw to Nomar Garciaparra (and B.J. Surhoff) at Fenway Park in 1999. Back then, he sold his wife on the idea, as a replacement for their All-Star break plans, by saying it would be a great experience for their three young sons.

"I walked out of the clubhouse and onto the field," Jauss said with a laugh, "and one step on the field, I forgot my kids were with me because I had a blast."

The wife and kids — now 30, 28 and 24 — will be with him again this time, too.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I’ll take one step on the field," Jauss said, "and I’ll forget that they’re with me again."

Peterson’s progress

The typically stoic David Peterson cracked a smile Sunday morning upon making his big reveal: He had just played catch for the first time since straining his right oblique June 30.

He is still at least several weeks away from returning.

Extra bases

Carlos Carrasco is scheduled to throw two or three innings Thursday in a rehabilitation game at a minor-league affiliate to be determined . . . The Mets optioned Nick Tropeano to Triple-A Syracuse and designated Stephen Tarpley for assignment to make room for Jerad Eickhoff, who was re-added to the active roster . . . The Mets will have an informal workout at Citi Field on Thursday before flying to Pittsburgh . . . They have not settled on a rotation to open the second half. Jacob deGrom won’t pitch Friday.