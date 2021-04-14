David Peterson felled his personal beast, and in grand fashion, too.

After two rough career starts against the Phillies – including one a week ago – Peterson was simply dazzling Wednesday, dominating through six innings of two-hit ball as the Mets turned aside the Phillies, 5-1, at Citi Field. The offense, meanwhile, sparked to life, with the first three hitters in the lineup – Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Dom Smith – going 8-for-14 with a walk and three runs. James McCann added a two-run homer in the eighth, his first as a Met.

But Peterson was the marquee attraction, having apparently learned some hard-earned lessons when it comes to the Phillies righthand-heavy lineup. The lefty ably mixed his fastball with a sharp slider that kept the Phillies off kilter. He walked none, matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and, through four innings, the only runner to reach base got there on an error.

It was a welcome change of pace for Peterson, who, up until Wednesday, had his worst outings against the Phillies. On April 7, he allowed four first-inning runs against them, and two more in the later innings. In two career games against the team, he was 0-1 with a 16.50 ERA, compared with 6-2 and a 2.64 ERA against all other teams.

He allowed his first hit with one out in the fifth, when Jean Segura tattooed an 0-and-2 sinker that caught the heart of the plate, blasting it to left for the solo homer, and cutting the Mets lead to 2-1.

"He’s got the pitch mix for it," manager Luis Rojas said of Peterson before the game. "He’s faced this team already. He had a tough first inning and then he made the adjustment and went through the order a few times…We’re aware they’re righ-handed heavy like the Marlins were righthanded heavy in the previous series. There’s a couple teams like that in our division…He gets to start because we feel pretty comfortable that he can go through a righthanded heavy lineup like this one tonight."

Meanwhile, the Mets' offense took their momentum from Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep and jumped on Zack Wheeler early. The first three Mets to face Wheeler singled, with Smith driving in Nimmo, who has reached base safely for 21 straight games, dating to last season. Pete Alonso hit into a double play as another run scored. Wheeler hit Jeff McNeil and walked Michael Conforto before getting out of the inning after 29 pitches.

"His plate discipline is absolutely incredible right now, but that’s always par for the course with Brandon Nimmo," Alonso said of the outfielder who came into the game with a .581 on-base percentage. "His eye and zone command is probably one of the best in the league and how he’s just swinging the bat with authority at quality pitches, it’s really impressive. How he’s going about his business and how consistent he’s been, it’s been awesome. He’s really starting to be so impressive every single day – not that he wasn’t before but he’s really taken himself to a different level."

Wheeler settled down after that, not allowing another run until the seventh. Back-to-back singles by Lindor and Smith put runners on the corners and ended Wheeler’s night, and Alonso drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Wheeler pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and 10 hits with one walk and six strikeouts.