WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — David Peterson is in major-league camp for a second spring training in a row, and his goals for the next month or so relate directly to joining the team for real later in the season.

“Learn as much as I can from the veterans, get my work in, build up for the season,” said Peterson, the Mets’ first-round draft pick in 2017. “And try to help this team at the highest level at some point this year.”

Making his Grapefruit League debut Monday in the Mets’ 2-1 win over the Nationals — their first victory of exhibition season — Peterson tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. He allowed one hit and walked none.

Perhaps more important than his line in the boxscore, Peterson’s fastball regularly hit 94 mph, according to the stadium radar gun. That is a slight uptick from his low-90s norm last year. He credited the increase to better use of his lower half, a focus from Mets pitching coaches and the topic of a recent conversation between Peterson and Rick Porcello.

“Really worked my legs in the offseason, might as well use them during the season,” Peterson said. “Really trying to tap into getting the most out of my lower half that I can.”

Said manager Luis Rojas of Peterson’s outing: “His repertoire was playing. Changeup was really good. I like the angle on his fastball. It was good. Great outing for him. We’re looking forward to seeing more of that in spring training.”

A 6-6 lefthander, Peterson, 24, spent last year with Double-A Binghamton, posting a 4.19 ERA in 24 starts.

Lugo takes another step

For Seth Lugo (fractured left pinky toe), his metaphorical step forward Monday was many literal steps forward. He ran — at an estimated 65% of full speed, he said — for the first time since stubbing his toe a week ago.

Up next is agility drills and cutting on Tuesday, followed by another bullpen session Wednesday. If that goes well, he will participate in fielding drills and throw live batting practice in the days after.

“That’s the real test,” Lugo said of fielding. “I can pitch. It’s just a matter of playing my position, too.”

Extra bases

Wilson Ramos said he is pleased with the early returns of the offseason work on his swing, which he tweaked in the hopes of hitting balls in the air more often. In two at-bats Monday against Washington, he homered — well over the leftfield bullpen and a second tall wall —and ripped a double down the leftfield line . . . Edwin Diaz is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday, pitching behind Noah Syndergaard, who is scheduled to make his first start . . . Rojas spent part of his Monday morning chatting with former Mets manager/current special assistant to the general manager Terry Collins. “It’s good to have Terry around, always,” Rojas said. “A lot of knowledge of the game and a lot of knowledge of the organization.”