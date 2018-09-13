Mets captain David Wright will be activated from the disabled list on Sept. 25 for the Mets' final homestand this season and will start at third base on Sept. 29 against the Marlins, but said he doesn't think it's possible to return to baseball after this season.

Wright, fighting back tears, thanked a litany of people for his time with the Mets, including family, friends, teammates and other members of the organization.

"Physically, and the way I feel right now and from everything that the doctors have told me, there's not going to be any improvement," Wright said when asked about playing beyond this season. "So, yeah, I don't see that as a possibility."

Wright's start on Sept. 29 — the Mets' penultimate game of the season — likely will be his final career game.

"I was joking around with Jake [deGrom] a little bit earlier, I was like, 'Man, I hope you're not pitching on that Saturday,' and I'm sorry to whoever is pitching," he said. "But I'll try my best out there and certainly try to make the plays. I'm going to have fun with it, but also I want to make the plays. I'd like to get a hit or two."

The announcement marks the climax of a turbulent few years that often seemed destined to end in his retirement, despite his efforts at a return. He was diagnosed in 2015 with spinal stenosis – a narrowing of the spaces in the spine, which compresses the nerves – and that condition led to a slew of other problems that continued to put his career in jeopardy.

Though he rigorously tried to prepare his body for games – Wright would take up to five hours to get in playing shape before he took the field – he eventually landed on the disabled list for good in 2016, thanks to a herniated disc and neck surgery. He had two more surgeries in 2017, on his rotator cuff, in September, and then on his back, in October. During that second surgery, doctors realized how much spinal stenosis had ravaged his body; they discovered a herniated disc, bone spurs and a bad ligament.

Wright reported early for spring training this year, and seemed hopeful he’d play again, but was realistic that the decision ultimately might not be his to make.

“When it’s all said and done, I want me to be able to say I did everything I could,” he said then. “If it works, that’s obviously the goal. If it doesn’t work, I’ll rest easy knowing that I gave it my best shot.”

But the chances of his return seemed to dwindle when he experienced another setback in March. He finally resumed baseball activities in early August, and began his rehab assignment midway through the month. But even just last week, one of the three interim general managers – John Ricco – said Wright wasn’t playing at the level the Mets hoped. “It does get more difficult to foresee a situation where he could come back to that level,” Ricco said Friday.

With Laura Albanese