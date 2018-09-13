Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Old pals David Wright and Jose Reyes may play next to each other again in Wright's finale

In 2006 both excelled in a season in which the Mets fell one win short of the World Series. 

New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes (7) greets David Wright (5) after the pair scored on Jason Bay's sixth-inning single in a baseball game in New York, Tuesday, July 6, 2010. Photo Credit: Kathy Willens

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
From 2004-11, David Wright and Jose Reyes played side by side on the Mets' infield, the young third baseman and the young shortstop who were stars on the field and became great friends off of it.

On Sept. 29 – unless Mickey Callaway wants to play The Grinch – Wright and Reyes will get to play together again in Wright’s final game.

“Of course, I’ve thought about it,” Wright said. “I pulled a couple of guys aside before I even talked to the team. I felt like I owed a group of guys to let them know first, and Jose was certainly part of that group. I think he was probably the reason I teared up so much because he gave me a big hug, and you just can’t help but to think about how this started. It would be cool, but that’s certainly not my call. I really enjoyed getting a chance to be around Jose to reminisce a little bit.”

The reminiscing probably included the 2006 season, when Wright hit .311 with 26 HRs and 116 RBIs and Reyes hit .300 with 17 triples and the Mets got to within one win of the World Series.

Wright has been on the disabled list since Reyes rejoined the Mets on July 5, 2016.

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

