From 2004-11, David Wright and Jose Reyes played side by side on the Mets' infield, the young third baseman and the young shortstop who were stars on the field and became great friends off of it.

On Sept. 29 – unless Mickey Callaway wants to play The Grinch – Wright and Reyes will get to play together again in Wright’s final game.

“Of course, I’ve thought about it,” Wright said. “I pulled a couple of guys aside before I even talked to the team. I felt like I owed a group of guys to let them know first, and Jose was certainly part of that group. I think he was probably the reason I teared up so much because he gave me a big hug, and you just can’t help but to think about how this started. It would be cool, but that’s certainly not my call. I really enjoyed getting a chance to be around Jose to reminisce a little bit.”

The reminiscing probably included the 2006 season, when Wright hit .311 with 26 HRs and 116 RBIs and Reyes hit .300 with 17 triples and the Mets got to within one win of the World Series.

Wright has been on the disabled list since Reyes rejoined the Mets on July 5, 2016.