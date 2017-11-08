Jacob deGrom has shed his trademark flowing locks and the Mets will have a bobblehead doll to prove it.

“People kept asking me when I was going to get a haircut,” deGrom, who won 15 games and struck out 239 for the Mets last year, said in a statement through the team. “ I got a haircut a few days after the season ended. Maybe my new haircut will give us good luck for next season.”

The bobblehead will be distributed to the first 25,000 fans through the gates for the July 7 game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Other fun giveways include a Yoenis Cespedes gnome on May 5 and a Mr. Met bobblehead at the May 19 Star Wars night game against the Rockies.

Mets individual game tickets for the 2018 season will be available beginning Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., the team said, by calling 718-507-TIXX or visiting Mets.com.