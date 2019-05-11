Jacob deGrom dominates in Mets' win over Marlins

The script had been written long ago, and it seemed like it was up to the Mets to merely act it out. Jacob deGrom would be brilliant, the offense would sputter, and everyone would go home disappointed.

But say this for the Mets — with all that went wrong in 2018, they haven’t shied away from examining the sins of yesteryear, and at least on Saturday things were different. They were different this time because they had Pete Alonso and because Michael Conforto is getting hot when the team needs it the most. And yes, because deGrom can pitch very, very well.

After five innings of futility against starter Sandy Alcantara and the (usually) hapless Marlins, the Mets finally broke the spell, thanks to back-to-back homers by Alonso and Conforto and an RBI single by deGrom in a 4-1 win over the Marlins at Citi Field. Seth Lugo pitched a perfect eighth, and Edwin Diaz allowed two runners with two outs in the ninth before getting Jon Berti to fly out.

The Mets can reach .500 with a series sweep Sunday when Noah Syndergaard takes the mound against the worst team in baseball, potentially resurrecting a season that just a few days ago seemed on the brink of irrelevancy.

After a few brief forays into human fallibility this season, deGrom again return to form with a vintage display of domination. He allowed one run, five hits and a walk in seven innings with eight strikeouts. The victory also broke a personal four-game losing streak, one shy of his career high.

He was perfect for the first 2 1/3 innings and showcased a nasty slider that kept hitters off-kilter, though he did stumble against the bottom of the Marlins’ lineup in the third inning.

With one out, Berti snuck a double right inside the rightfield line before Alcantara smoked a 97-mph fastball to left for an RBI double for a 1-0 lead.

The Mets tied it in the fourth when Robinson Cano led off with a single, moved over to second on Alonso’s ground out, and came home on Conforto’s single to right. Conforto, 3-for-3 on Friday, appears to be coming out of a 1-for-21 slump previous in five games previous.

“Absolutely, we see it time and time again,” manager Mickey Callaway said Friday night when asked if a one-game performance could spark Conforto in the future. “You go, ‘Oh, I got a hit.’ You get that first hit of the game when things aren’t going great, that’s really big. Then the next at-bat, you pop a homer.”

That proved prescient on Saturday.

With one out in the sixth, Alonso got things started against Alcantara by smacking a 2-and-1 slider into the bullpen in rightfield for a 2-1 lead. The opposite-field blast was his 12th home run of the season. Four pitches later, Conforto lined a 95-mph fastball 417 feet to rightfield, his second homer in as many days.

Brandon Nimmo walked with two outs and Tomas Nido singled, putting runners on first and second. DeGrom flared an RBI single to left centerfield for a 4-1 lead. It was his second hit of the game after he doubled in the second inning.

Alcantara allowed four runs, eight hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings with one strikeout.