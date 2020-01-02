TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
SportsBaseballMets

Watch Dellin Betances introductory news conference highlights

Mets reliever Dellin Betances poses in front of

Mets reliever Dellin Betances poses in front of a Christmas tree after signing with the team on Tuesday. Credit: New York Mets

Print

Watch highlights from Mets reliever Dellin Betances' introductory news conference at Citi Field on Jan. 2 below.









Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Boomer Esiason discusses preparations for the Empire Challenge Best: A unique start to WFAN's new decade
The Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard goes to Knicks' Mitchell Robinson has perfect night
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Jack Coan #17 Coan, No. 11 Wisconsin edged by No. 7 Oregon in Rose Bowl
New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen throws against Don Larsen, who hurled World Series perfect game for Yankees, dies at 90
Caris LeVert, who has missed 23 games, needs Caris LeVert on cusp of returning from injured thumb for Nets
New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov defends the Trotz seems to be favoring Varlamov in goal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search