Watch highlights from Mets reliever Dellin Betances' introductory news conference at Citi Field on Jan. 2 below.
The newest member of the #Mets, Dellin Betances. @DoubleGSports #MLB pic.twitter.com/trkczanyHX— Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) January 2, 2020
Dellin Betances is officially a New York Met. pic.twitter.com/WzHEulJsHx— Sean Farrell (@seanfarrell92) January 2, 2020
Brodie Van Wagenen says that with Dellin Betances aboard, the Mets have the potential to be one of the best bullpens in baseball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wBJbc3HMSh— SNY (@SNYtv) January 2, 2020
Dellin Betances has no hard feelings for the Yankees:— Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 2, 2020
"I thank the Steinbrenner family for allowing me to live out my dream of being a Yankee" pic.twitter.com/2KkfgNF59U
Comments
