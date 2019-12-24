The Mets received some much-needed bullpen help Tuesday, signing former Yankees reliever Dellin Betances to bolster the back end that struggled last year, the team announced.

The deal is reportedly for one year and $2.2 million, with a 2021 player option worth $6 million, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The Mets have the option for a buyout in 2021, worth $3 million. Betances is also receiving a $5.3 million signing bonus.

“I love New York,” Betances said in a statement. “I grew up in Manhattan. Went to high school in Brooklyn. Played minor league ball in Staten Island. Made it to the big leagues in the Bronx. Now, I’m excited to go win a World Series with the Mets in Queens. Thanks to Fred and Jeff [Wilpon], [general manager] Brodie [Van Wagenen], and all the other Mets staff who worked so hard to make possible this next step in my New York journey. Merry ChristMets! Let’s Go METS!”

Betances is coming off an injury-ravaged year that undoubtedly lowered his price this offseason, having appeared in only one game in 2019. He began the season on the injured list, the result of a bone spur in his right shoulder. He also spent time on the injured list with a lat injury, and made his return on Sept. 15. He struck out the only two batters he faced in Toronto that day, but partially tore his left Achilles tendon while celebrating, ending his season.

Before that, Betances was among the very best, making the American League All-Star team four years in a row from 2014-17 and placing third in the AL rookie of the year voting in 2014. He spent eight seasons with the Yankees and had 36 saves in 358 games. He has a career 2.36 ERA, a 1.043 WHIP, and an average of 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings. In his last full season in 2018, he had a career-high 42.3 strikeout rate. His fastball topped out at around 98 miles per hour, while his slider dropped in at around 84 mph. He will be 32 going into the 2020 season.

“Dellin is one of the elite relievers in the game with an incredible track record of pitching on the biggest stage and in playoff games,” Van Wagenen said in a statement. “This is a tremendously exciting gift for Mets fans this holiday season in our championship pursuit.”

The Mets were able to afford Betances in part because of amending the contract of outfielder Yoenis Cespedes earlier this month. According to published reports, Cespedes’ expected $29.5 million salary in 2020 was cut to $6 million plus incentives. The amended contract was the result of the settlement of a formal grievance. The Mets took issue with Cespedes suffering a non-baseball injury in an accident on his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in May.