PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – In spring training 2019 with the Yankees, Dellin Betances downplayed a mysterious lack of velocity. He said he felt fine.

He ended up facing two batters all season, first because of a shoulder injury, and then because he blew out his Achilles.

Slow-forward to spring training 2020 with the Mets. Betances is trying to make it back in time for the March 26 season opener, but he hasn’t appeared in a game yet.

Betances pitched in a simulated game on Tuesday against Mets personnel, including Tim Tebow. Betances’ velocity was down, but this time it’s not much of a mystery why.

"I’m trying to throw a little more heaters so I can get the arm going the way I want to,” Betances said. “Just trying to clear every hurdle before I get into games . . . I’m trying to build up. I’m a slow starter, regardless. Also, I didn’t really pitch last year, so I’m kind of building up. But we have enough time for that.”

One of those hurdles is showing his once-crackling fastball is ready to get out big-league hitters. That didn’t appear to be the case on Tuesday.

“I don’t think it matters," Betances said. "I’m going just try to build off every outing. But I know myself for a long time. I know right now it’s not coming out the way it would come out in the season. It takes me a little bit to get that going, but I feel like everything’s been good.”

The Mets haven’t decided when Betances will make his spring training debut. It’s something he would have liked to have done already.

“You’ve just got to trust the process, the plan,” Betances said. “For me, I would have hoped to have pitched [in a game] last week, but you’ve got to trust what they have for you. They have a program built in. Just trying to clear every hurdle before they put me out there.”

And Opening Day?

"Yeah, that’s the goal,” Betances said. “That was my goal all offseason. I’ve worked really hard to get to this point, so I don’t see why it wouldn’t be realistic.”