ATLANTA – Mets reliever Dellin Betances will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after feeling discomfort during his rehab assignment, Luis Rojas announced – potentially putting in jeopardy a career that has been riddled with injury in recent years.

Betances had just one appearance with the Mets this year, a single inning against the Phillies, before landing on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder impingement. Betances previously missed significant time with the Yankees with a shoulder impingement in 2019 and then tore his Achilles. After joining the Mets on a one-year, $10.5 million in 2020, he was sidelined with a lat injury. He exercised his $6 million player option for this year, but didn’t have much to show for it.

"It’s always a good presence for a bullpen and from an experience standpoint, pitching in New York…it’s always an asset," Rojas said. "It’s unfortunate to hear about this and I feel for him. My prayers are with him, so we pray for a prompt recovery. We never want to see this happen but we pray Dellin’s career keeps moving forward."

Betances allowed eight earned runs over 3 2/3 inning in his rehab assignment before being shut down.

The Mets bullpen is already shorthanded, having lost Robert Gsellman to a torn right lat. The news is better for Jeurys Familia, who pitched a perfect inning in his rehab assignment Tuesday, and is expected back this weekend.

More updates

J.D. Davis (hand) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse today. Tomas Nido (wrist) will catch. Brandon Nimmo (finger) will continue to be monitored, but it’s possible he too will return this weekend, Rojas said. Jonathan Villar (calf) will begin his rehab assignment Thursday.