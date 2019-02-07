The Mets are bringing back veteran catcher Devin Mesoraco, who was acquired for Matt Harvey last May.

Mesoraco was signed to a minor-league contract and invited to major-league spring training, the Mets announced on Thursday afternoon.

“Devin is greatly respected among our pitching staff and is extremely well prepared,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “We are hopeful he can contribute in 2019.”

Mesoraco, 30, played in 18 games for the Reds last season before coming to the Mets in the Harvey deal on May 8. Mesoraco played 66 games for the Mets, hitting .222 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs. Overall, Mesoraco hit .221 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs last season.

Mesoraco was a National League All-Star in 2014 for the Reds, hitting 25 homers with 80 RBIs that season.

He has not played consistently since then because of multiple injuries. Mesoraco had surgery on his left hip in June 2015, surgery on his left shoulder in May 2016 and surgery on his right hip in July 2016. He was on the disabled list in 2017 with a left shoulder strain and broken right foot. Mesoraco also missed time after coming to the Mets last season with a neck and back issue.

Mesoraco caught almost all of NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom’s starts after he joined the team in May.

The Mets signed All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos, who also has a lengthy injury history, to a two-year deal worth $19 million in December. The Mets brought back catcher Travis d'Arnaud with a one-year deal worth $3.5 million last month, which made Kevin Plawecki expendable. The Mets traded Plawecki to the Indians after agreeing to the deal with d'Arnaud, who is coming off Tommy John surgery that limited him to four games last season.