Dodgers’ five-run eighth blows out Mets

There are brutal losses — tough one-run games, bad injuries or the dreaded extra-inning walk-off — then there was the cataclysm of events that greeted the Mets on Saturday night at Citi Field.

It wasn’t only that the Mets are in do-or-die territory (they might as well rent out a house there), and it wasn’t necessarily that they wasted a gritty performance by Jacob deGrom (that’s happened with unnerving regularity). No, the real pain came with the opportunities they squandered against the Dodgers, including prime ones in the fifth and seventh. It was in how Matt Kemp hit a spirit-crushing grand slam in the eighth. And it was in the fact that this 8-3 loss put them a season-low 12 games under .500, a day after their general manager said that this stretch would define whether the Mets would be sellers at the trade deadline.

By the time more bad news hit after the game — Jason Vargas strained his calf during a conditioning session, and will go to the disabled list and miss his start Sunday — it seemed like “brutal” was too soft a word.

“It’s tough, it’s tough right now,” Brandon Nimmo said. “We’re trying. We’re really not going out there trying to lose. Everyone is out here battling and trying to win. It’s a tough road right now . . . It definitely does [test my optimism] when you see your friends . . . struggling and they want it so bad and things just aren’t going [their way].”

But let’s start at the end, which, for all intents and purposes, was when Kemp rounded the bases with three Dodgers in front of him. The Dodgers, who were leading 3-2 going into the eighth, scored five runs against Robert Gsellman in that inning. Cody Bellinger led off with a single, and Yasiel Puig followed with a liner to center, which appeared catchable but was misjudged by Conforto (Piug was called out trying to stretch it into a double). An intentional walk put runners on the corners, and Enrique Hernandez’s squeeze just barely scored Bellinger. Utley singled and Kemp, pinch hitting, hit his 13th home run of the season to left, making it 8-2.

“It was just up in the zone a little bit,” Mickey Callaway said of the two-seam fastball. “He’s a guy who relies on his sinker and he’s not getting his sinker down when he needs to get it.”

But in truth, that wayward sinker capped a night of frustration and futility. It’s true that the Mets were in it for seven innings, but it was equally as true that they had a number of opportunities to be more than just in it, wasting a two-on, none-out situation in the fifth, and a one-out triple by Nimmo in the seventh.

Before that, deGrom, who acknowledged having far from his best stuff (“I had one pitch, a fastball that I couldn’t locate, and the others were garbage,” he said) kept the Mets in it, as he is wont to do. It wasn’t particularly easy, though.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DeGrom (5-3), who went into Saturday having given up one earned run or fewer in 10 of his previous 11 starts, matched that quota two batters in. After getting drilled by Joc Pederson’s comebacker and getting the out at first, deGrom served up a home run on the very next pitch, a 97-mph fastball to Max Muncy, which he drilled to the upper deck in right.

The Mets got one run back in the bottom of the second, when Conforto and Jose Bautista laced back-to-back doubles against Clayton Kershaw, pitching for the first time since injuring his back May 31. (Bautista, who has reached in nine straight games, hit a solo homer in the eighth.)

Flores had an RBI single in the third to make it 2-1.

DeGrom struggled in the top of the fourth, allowing back-to-back runners to reach on a single and a walk. With two outs, Kershaw was lifted for pinch hitter Chris Taylor, who doubled to score two and give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.

The Mets seemed primed to at least tie the game in the fifth, when they led off the inning with back-to-back singles from Nimmo and Frazier to place runners at the corners, but reliever Caleb Ferguson struck out the next two, and got Conforto to ground out to first to a chorus of boos.

“I think it’s been the same the whole year,” Callaway said. “These guys come to play every day and we’re in every game and we were in this game right until the very end.”

It just didn’t always feel like it.