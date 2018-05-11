PHILADELPHIA — For a weekend, Dominic Smith is back in the big leagues.

The Mets are calling up their first base prospect from Triple-A Las Vegas with rightfielder Jay Bruce headed to the paternity list, a source said. Bruce is expected to miss only the three games against the Phillies, so Smith’s stay will likely be short.

The team is also placing righthander Hansel Robles (right knee) on the 10-day disabled list and promoting lefthander Buddy Baumann from Las Vegas.

This will be Smith’s first chance to prove himself again in the majors after a spring training that went poorly. Opening camp in a purported job competition with Adrian Gonzalez, Smith played in only one game after getting benched for for being late to a morning meeting and missed more than a month due to a strained right quadriceps.

Smith was hitting .278 with a .390 OBP and .417 slugging percentage with Las Vegas. He has two home runs and 12 RBIs.

Smiths’ second major-league promotion comes in the same city as his first one. He debuted in Philadelphia with much hype last August and slashed .198/.262/.395 in 49 games.

Robles had an MRI on his right knee, which he injured Tuesday, but the Mets have not released a diagnosis.

The Mets picked up Baumann, 30, on waivers from the Padres last month. He has a 0.79 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 12 Triple-A games (11 1/3 innings) this season.