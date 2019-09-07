The Mets transferred Dominic Smith to the 60-day injured list Saturday when they activated Jed Lowrie from his latest rehab assignment to finally start his season. But Smith hasn’t given up on restarting his season despite the dwindling days.

Smith is still hoping his lefty bat will be available again, albeit with less than a week left in the regular season. He went on the 10-day injured list on July 27 with what was originally called a stress reaction in his left foot. But Smith said Saturday that it was actually a stress fracture. He will be eligible to return on Sept. 25 with five games left on the regular-season schedule.

“When it came out it was a stress fracture … they said I’ll probably be done for the year,” Smith said before Saturday night’s game against the Phillies at Citi Field. “I pushed it and I wanted to come back this year.”

The 24-year-old first baseman/leftfielder/pinch hitter laid out the timeline going forward:

“I can begin more running and hitting on the 11th and then after that, it’ll be more like a two-week progression to get into live game action. The doctor said he wants another scan on the 25th showing everything is healed before I can get into a game.

“So … hopefully I can simulate live action by the 25th with a cleared scan but nothing before that. Hopefully, if everything is good, I can get in and see some action a little bit before the season ends.”

Mickey Callaway would love to see it. But he knows there’s no guarantee.

“If he’s in a spot in his rehab where he can come help us off the bench, that would be great,” the manager said. “There’s really no time frame because everybody’s different as far as rehab goes. So we’re not really sure. It’d be great to have him at some point to hit again as a Met.”

The 2013 first-round pick began getting more regular at-bats as a leftfielder in June and July and owned a slash line of .278/.352/.506 with 10 homers and 22 RBIs in 88 games. He was batting .286 as a pinch hitter, going 8-for-28 with two homers and six RBIs.

“I think I’ve done an OK job of showing my ability and a lot of things that I was hyped about coming up,” Smith said. “But at the same time, I’m still not satisfied with everything that I accomplished this year because I know that I’m a better player and I know that I missed so much time.”

Smith said he just wants to be healthy again going into the offseason, adding that he was “just glad we caught it early because it didn’t fully break and I didn’t need surgery.”

“I love baseball,” Smith said. “I haven’t played in a long time and I miss the game. I miss playing it. I just want to get back out there and play.”