Dominic Smith was missing from the Mets’ lineup Wednesday because he bruised his right knee during an awkward slide into home plate Tuesday — on Tomas Nido’s double that eventually correctly was ruled a home run.

Before the game was postponed due to expected rain, manager Luis Rojas said Smith "should be" available off the bench and hoped he would be able to start Thursday.

"I think he tripped with the catcher," Rojas said. "Initially the homer wasn’t called a homer. The play was live and he was sent home. He landed on his knee. So he’s got a contusion there.

"He’s got some inflammation there. There’s some swelling. They’re working on it, trying to tone it down . . . But no, not concerned about this being like a long-term thing."

Waiting game

The Mets offered no update on Noah Syndergaard on Wednesday, a day after he left his rehab start after one inning because of a sore right elbow.

Rojas said they plan to reveal more information Thursday

"We’re waiting today just to get more detail about everything going on with him," Rojas said.

Wednesday marked 14 months since Syndergaard’s Tommy John surgery.

Trending right

Pete Alonso (right hand strain) and Taijuan Walker (left side tightness) are "trending right" and "moving well," Rojas said.

Alonso, eligible to return from the injured list Saturday, has started swinging with two hands. Walker, who can be activated Friday, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday.

Seth Lugo (right elbow bone chip surgery) threw 33 pitches in 1 1/3 innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. The Mets still want him to pitch on back-to-back days before activating him, likely early next week.

Luis Guillorme (right oblique strain) is "getting close" to a rehab assignment, Rojas said. He has not taken batting practice on the field yet.

Not so much

Brandon Nimmo (nerve issue in left index finger) still has not started swinging.

J.D. Davis (left hand inflammation) also is not swinging for "a couple of days," Rojas said.