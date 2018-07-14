The Mets will make a determination about whether scuffling first baseman Dominic Smith should remain on the big-league roster or be sent to Triple-A Las Vegas where he can get more at-bats. He didn’t help his own cause with public comments this week that he didn’t believe a return to the minors would be beneficial. And that got him a sit-down with manager Mickey Callaway on Saturday before he sat on the bench for the 7-4 win over the Nationals at Citi Field.

“I had a little chat with him today. He needs to worry about the things he can control,” Callaway said. “He can’t control where he gets sent to play, but what he can control is the work that he does.”

Smith is batting .183 in 71 at-bats this season. The lack of production has made him a reserve as most of the starts at first base go to Wilmer Flores. He has started four games since July 4.

Asked about Smith’s take on the situation, Callaway replied “If he feels that way, when he goes down there, go down there and hit .400 and hit a bunch of bombs in a very hitter-friendly park.”

“That was the gist of our conversation. He definitely has some development to do and that’s why we need to get him at-bats, whether it’s in the major leagues or in the minor leagues,” he added.

“I am sure he’s frustrated that things aren’t going the way he wanted and that playing time has been sparing since he’s been here. So we need to get him in the right frame of mind so he can continue to get better.”

Rivera has setback at Triple-A level

T.J. Rivera’s may have experienced a setback in his quest to return from offseason Tommy John surgery. The infielder was removed from Friday night’s game for Triple-A Las Vegas after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow. Callaway said “they felt the need to take him out of the game because it was a little more than the random soreness you feel rehabbing.”

Rivera, a .304 hitter over 106 games in two seasons, was playing his first game at the Triple-A level after playing in five games for Class A St. Lucie. Callaway said he would be re-evaluated during the weekend to determine whether his minor-league rehab assignment will continue.

Vargas throws well in Brooklyn

Jason Vargas could be ready to rejoin the Mets after the All-Star Game break. He threw 90 pitches in six innings of two-run ball on Saturday for Class A Brooklyn against Williamsport. He did not issue a walk and fanned 10 but allowed a pair of home runs.