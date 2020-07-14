TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Dom Smith amped to play outfield for Mets this season

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

Between a broken foot and a global pandemic, Dominic Smith pointed out Tuesday, he hasn’t played baseball regularly in nearly a year. So, no, he didn’t hesitate in deciding to play this season and, yes, he is quite amped.

“I’ve been dreaming about baseball,” Smith said. “I’ve been wanting baseball, so I’m very happy that we’re here.”

Smith said he has not discussed with his Mets bosses where he is most likely to play this year — he is available for first base and leftfield — but he figures having the DH spot can’t hurt.

Wherever his at-bats come, he is looking to build on his strong 2019, when he had a .282/.355/.525 slash line and returned from the injured list for one plate appearance: a pinch-hit, walk-off homer against the Braves in the Mets’ finale.

Relative to last year, Smith said, he feels “a million times better” in the outfield.

“That’s something I made an emphasis of working on this offseason,” he said. “Just the more time you spend out there, the more comfortable you get. I feel pretty comfortable now, especially from the first day I stepped out there. I feel more like an outfielder. I feel like I can go get a ball and make good plays and hit the cutoff man. I worked on my arm; my arm is stronger now. Who knows what I can really go do out there? But I feel comfortable and confident if they do put me out there.”

New York Sports

Chris Mueller #9 of Orlando City SC scores NYCFC falls to Orlando City, nears elimination from MLS tournament
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, not a Mets fans can pay $86 for cardboard cutout to be in seats at Citi Field
Jacob deGrom left his start on Tuesday night Back tightness causes deGrom to leave intrasquad game
Masahir Tanaka expects to be OK when he When will Tanaka take the mound for the Yankees?
Yankees' pitcher Masahiro Tanaka #19 warning up in Lennon: Laugh or cry? Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka chooses former
Otto Koivula #21 of the Islanders and Kaapo Islanders, Rangers to meet in sole warmup game
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search