Between a broken foot and a global pandemic, Dominic Smith pointed out Tuesday, he hasn’t played baseball regularly in nearly a year. So, no, he didn’t hesitate in deciding to play this season and, yes, he is quite amped.

“I’ve been dreaming about baseball,” Smith said. “I’ve been wanting baseball, so I’m very happy that we’re here.”

Smith said he has not discussed with his Mets bosses where he is most likely to play this year — he is available for first base and leftfield — but he figures having the DH spot can’t hurt.

Wherever his at-bats come, he is looking to build on his strong 2019, when he had a .282/.355/.525 slash line and returned from the injured list for one plate appearance: a pinch-hit, walk-off homer against the Braves in the Mets’ finale.

Relative to last year, Smith said, he feels “a million times better” in the outfield.

“That’s something I made an emphasis of working on this offseason,” he said. “Just the more time you spend out there, the more comfortable you get. I feel pretty comfortable now, especially from the first day I stepped out there. I feel more like an outfielder. I feel like I can go get a ball and make good plays and hit the cutoff man. I worked on my arm; my arm is stronger now. Who knows what I can really go do out there? But I feel comfortable and confident if they do put me out there.”