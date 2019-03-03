JUPITER, Fla. — Dominic Smith has been sleeping particularly well lately, thanks to a new sleep apnea mask, and it would seem unwise to sleep on him in the first-base race.

In the Mets’ 10-8 exhibition win against the Cardinals Sunday, Smith went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run — his first extra-base hit of camp — and is batting .500 in seven Grapefruit League games. He also has as many strikeouts as walks (three).

Not a bad way to match a strong start from Pete Alonso, his primary competition in a bid for the first-base job, after Smith’s bad 2018.

“It’s good [to be] finally playing like I know I’m capable of doing,” Smith said. “It’s definitely in there. I haven’t showed it on a consistent basis at the big league level. It’s pretty fun to be able to showcase it like this.”

Said manager Mickey Callaway: “We were hoping to see this Dom, because this is the Dom we think he can be.”

Smith’s worst game was Saturday, when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Turns out, he hadn’t used his sleep apnea mask the night before.

“I was just out of it all day,” Smith said. “It was tough to concentrate. I just got it fixed a couple of weeks ago, so I’m trying to use to constantly, every day, and make sure I don’t miss out on a day because every day is important.”

D’Arnaud returns

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Travis d’Arnaud went 1-for-3 as the Mets’ designated hitter Sunday, his first game since Tommy John surgery in April. He’ll DH again Monday against the Astros in West Palm Beach, and at some point this week get into a backfields game at catcher before doing the same in a major-league game.

“Emotional. I was jittery, nervous,” d’Arnaud said. “But once I put my foot in between the foul lines, I was pretty excited and glad to be back out there.”

If the Mets cut d’Arnaud by March 10, they would owe him just 30 days’ worth of his $3.515-million salary. But the club is not considering that option, a source said Sunday. D’Arnaud’s contract doesn’t become fully guaranteed until the start of the regular season. The Mets have said they expect him to be ready for Opening Day.

For now, the goal is merely more at-bats.

“We just want to see him,” Callaway said. “We can always extend rehab into the season if we need to. We don't have a timeline on anything. We just want to see this guy play and get him comfortable. Get him to where he feels like he can compete in a major-league game.”

Extra bases

Brandon Nimmo will be the Mets’ DH in their home game Monday against the Red Sox, just his second spring game … Zack Wheeler allowed three runs (four hits, two walks) in 1 2/3 innings … Luis Guillorme went 2-for-4 with a homer. … Adeiny Hechavarria homered for his first hit of camp and started at third base Sunday. He is an option there if Jed Lowrie (sprained left knee) and Todd Frazier (strained left oblique) aren’t healthy for the start of the season.