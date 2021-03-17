Dominic Smith scratched from Mets' lineup with sore wrist

JUPITER, Fla. — Dominic Smith’s spring training suffered another setback Wednesday when he was scratched from the Mets’ lineup because of a sore right wrist.

Manager Luis Rojas said the discomfort did not stem from Smith falling down after jumping at the wall in pursuit of a home run on Tuesday. The Mets gave him the day off from hitting, but he still was able to do his defensive work with outfield coach Tony Tarasco.

"He actually said it’s something that he’s had in the past, so it’s probably from a swing," Rojas said, noting that Smith is considered day-to-day. "The number of swings these guys are taking on a daily basis are very much different than what they’re doing in the offseason."

Smith has a had quirky camp, including missing the first two days of workouts for undisclosed reasons. The Mets slowly worked him into the routine, refraining from letting him play leftfield in games until last Friday.

Wednesday was supposed to be his first time playing the field on consecutive days. He has two homers and two singles in 22 Grapefruit League at-bats.

However long Smith is out, Rojas said he "can take advantage of it."

"Like today, he had a really good session with Tony Tarasco where Tony was standing right behind him and they were challenging each other. Who gets the better read?" Rojas said. "There’s a lot of good teaching when that happens, when you know you don’t have to save energy for the game, but all your energy, you’re using it for practice and you’re doing it at game speed."