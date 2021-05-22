MIAMI — For a day, at least, the magic ran out for the Mets, their backups and the backups’ backups.

They lost to the Marlins, 3-1, after Garrett Cooper’s two-run walk-off home run.

Cooper had worked a full count against righthander Drew Smith, who left a cutter over the heart of the plate, leading to the first runs he has allowed in five appearances.

That was the Mets’ third walk-off loss in a three-city, nine-game road trip that ends Sunday. They have lost more players to the injured list (six) than games (five) in that stretch.

The Mets (21-18) tied the game in the eighth with an assist from home-plate umpire Alfonso Marquez, who ruled that Richard Bleier’s sinker over the plate was actually a ball, turning a would-be inning-ending strikeout into a full count to Dominic Smith. Smith capitalized with an RBI single to rightfield.

Rigthhander Sean Reid-Foley — in his third inning of relief — and lefthander Aaron Loup combined to a allow a run in the seventh. Brian Anderson and Garrett Cooper had back-to-back one-out singles against Reid-Foley, so the Mets brought in Loup to face lefthanded-hitting pinch hitter Corey Dickerson.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dickerson lofted a fly ball to leftfield, and Corbin Maybin made a strong throw home for what was almost an inning-ending, run-preventing double play. But catcher Tomas Nido dropped the ball after applying the tag and Anderson scored.

Publicly named the starter about 80 minutes before first pitch, lefthander Joey Lucchesi lasted a season-high four innings on just 43 pitches before being lifted by manager Luis Rojas.

Lucchesi allowed one hit, walked none and struck out eight. His ERA dropped to 7.32.

Miami righthander Pablo Lopez cruised through seven shutout innings in his best start of the year. He struck out eight, walked one and scattered four hits.

After working around early issues, including a two-on, one-out jam in the first, Lopez retired his final 10 batters and 15 of his last 16.