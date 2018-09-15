BOSTON — David Wright tends not to collect much memorabilia, he said, but when he does it usually comes from players he admires. A gift from Dustin Pedroia, the longest-tenured Red Sox, qualifies.

During a pregame conversation on the field Saturday at Fenway Park, Pedroia gave Wright a No. 5 placard used in the manually operated scoreboard in the iconic Green Monster.

“It was really, really, really cool,” said Wright, who will be activated from the disabled list for the final six games of the season, marking the end of his major-league career. “He’s a really good person and it’s cool to call him a friend.”

Wright and Pedroia, United States teammates during the 2009 World Baseball Classic, have followed similar tracks. Mid-2000s rookies, they became All-Stars and a face of their franchises, winning Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers before injuries slowed them in recent years. Plus, they are both represented by ACES Baseball Agency.

“It was actually nice,” Wright said of their conversation. “It’s usually a lot more trash talk, but this was probably the first time he hasn’t been mean to me.”

Wright shared one story about Pedroia — listed at 5-9 and famous for his trash-talking — and a foul ball in Queens.

“We were playing Boston at our place. I was going to catch a foul ball and I reached into the dugout, and I think he was hurt. I didn’t get [the ball],” Wright said. “I saw him, and he was already standing up. I asked him to stand up. He said he’s 8 feet tall when he stands on his MVP trophy and World Series rings.”

Closing time

Is the Mets’ 2019 closer on the roster right now?

“He might be. We’ll have to see how the winter goes,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “I feel comfortable if one of these guys we have on the roster would be closing. But I would definitely feel at this point it would be nice to add some bullpen depth.”

Robert Gsellman, who has received most of the closing chances since the Mets traded Jeurys Familia, has 11 saves.

The name Callaway most consistently mentions when asked about his gaggle of inexperienced relievers is Drew Smith, who has a 1.93 ERA in 21 games.

“I think [the trust] is showed by the way we’ve been using him,” Callaway said. “We’ve been trusting him to go out there and get some big outs in big situations.”

Extra bases

Devin Mesoraco (neck) is improving but not ready to play yet — and won’t catch Jacob deGrom against the Red Sox on Sunday. “Hopefully he’s going to get into another game before the end of the season,” Callaway said … Brandon Nimmo reached base three times Saturday for a Mets-high 27th game this season.