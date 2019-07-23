Dwight Gooden arrested again, charged with DWI

Dwight Gooden was arrested again late Monday night in New Jersey after driving the wrong way down a one-way road and was charged with driving while intoxicated, Newark police said.

It marked Gooden's second substance abuse-related arrest in as many months. Gooden, 54, also faces charges of driving under the influence and suspected cocaine possession following an arrest last month in Holmdel, New Jersey, according to court records.

The former Mets and Yankees pitcher, who police said now lives in Piscataway, texted Newsday Tuesday: "I just like to thank everyone for their support in this horrible struggle. My apologies to everyone I let down or disappointed. I deserve everything that's being written/talked about me . . . I have no excuse for my action so I am going away for a while to try and save my life. I really don't know who I am right now and definitely don't trust myself. This is the worst I've ever been through all my struggles. But I am going to keep fighting no matter how embarrassing, shameful or selfish I am feeling."

Gooden’s attorney, William Petrillo, declined to comment.

According to Newark public safety director Anthony Ambrose, Gooden was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Monday after officers noticed him driving his 2012 black Chrysler in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

Ambrose said emergency medical services took Gooden to Newark’s University Hospital for further evaluation. A hospital spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

“It’s sad to see the continued problems of this former Mets star,” Ambrose said, “but it’s an example of the persistent scourge of drugs and alcohol in this country and the stranglehold they have on addicts.”