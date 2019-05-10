Ed Kranepool is in attendance at a news conference at Stony Brook University Hospital to discuss the kidney transplant he had on Tuesday.

The surgery on Kranepool, 74, was performed by Frank S. Darras, the hospital’s medical director of transplantation services.

“It’s a miracle,” said his wife, Monica Kranepool.

Kranepool had been on a two-year search to find an organ donor after saying his kidney function had dropped to about 20 percent. The search was lengthened as Kranepool had two surgeries for diabetes-related issues. Without a new kidney, his next step likely would have been dialysis.

Kranepool was 17 when he made his Mets debut in 1962 after being signed out of James Monroe High School in the Bronx. He played his entire 18-year career for the Mets and was the first baseman for the 1969 World Championship team.