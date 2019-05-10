TODAY'S PAPER
Ed Kranepool attends news conference about his kidney transplant

Former Met Ed Kranepool arrives at a news

Former Met Ed Kranepool arrives at a news conference at Stony Brook University Hospital on May 10, 2019, to discuss his kidney transplant. Photo Credit: Newsday/Steven Marcus

By Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus
Ed Kranepool is in attendance at a news conference at Stony Brook University Hospital to discuss the kidney transplant he had on Tuesday.

The surgery on Kranepool, 74, was performed by Frank S. Darras, the hospital’s medical director of transplantation services.

“It’s a miracle,” said his wife, Monica Kranepool.

Kranepool had been on a two-year search to find an organ donor after saying his kidney function had dropped to about 20 percent.  The search was lengthened as Kranepool had two surgeries for diabetes-related issues. Without a new kidney, his next step likely would have been dialysis.

Kranepool was 17 when he made his Mets debut in 1962 after being signed out of James Monroe High School in the Bronx. He played his entire 18-year career for the Mets and was the first baseman for the 1969 World Championship team.

Newsday columnist Steven Marcus

Steven Marcus started at Newsday in 1972 and has covered high school, college and professional sports. He is a voting member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

