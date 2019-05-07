Former Met Ed Kranepool underwent kidney transplant surgery on Tuesday at Stony Brook University Hospital, a source said. No information on the procedure or Kranepool’s condition was announced. The source said a press conference is tentatively scheduled at the hospital on Friday.

Before the surgery, Kranepool, 74, said he expected to remain hospitalized for up to five days before continuing to recuperate at his residence in Jericho. The surgery was performed by Frank S. Darras, the hospital’s medical director of transplantation services. Kranepool’s wife, Monica, referred all questions to the hospital.

“In order to respect patient privacy and confidentiality, there will be no information released related to the case,’’ director of medicine media relations Kali Chan said in an email.

Kranepool was expected to be placed on anti-rejection medications and will be monitored by his doctor with frequent post-operative visits. Kranepool has said before the surgery that he expected to be cleared in time to participate in the Mets celebration of the 50th anniversary of the '69 team on June 29 at Citi Field.

Kranepool was 17 when he made his Mets debut in 1962 after being signed out of James Monroe High School in the Bronx. He played his entire 18-year career for the Mets and was the first baseman for the 1969 World Championship team. Kranepool had been on a two-year search to find an organ donor after saying his kidney function had dropped to about 20 percent. The search was lengthened as Kranepool had two surgeries for diabetes-related issues. Without a new kidney, his next step likely would have been dialysis.

The donor for Kranepool's kidney has not been identified, but Kranepool had said preliminary bloodwork and other testing showed the donor to be an exact match.