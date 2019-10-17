The Mets are not bringing Edgardo Alfonzo, a fan favorite as a player a generation ago and a championship-winning manager for the organization this year, back in 2020, sources said.

Alfonzo’s contract is expiring after three years of managing the short-season Class A Brooklyn Cyclones. The Mets told him they will not offer him a new deal because they want to go in a different direction this offseason, the first full one for the new front office headed by general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Van Wagenen did not respond to a request for comment.

Brooklyn went 43-32 this year — tied for the best record in the league — and won the New York-Penn League championship in September. The next day, the Mets brought Alfonzo and his team to Citi Field to be honored before a game against the Diamondbacks.

Alfonzo, who still lives in Queens, was a standout infielder for the Mets from 1995-2002, making it to the All-Star Game in 2000 and earning down-ballot MVP votes in three seasons. Among the Mets’ franchise leaders, Alfonzo is fifth in average (.292), fifth in runs scored (614) and 10th in games played (1,086).

He ranks eighth on the Mets’ Wins Above Replacement list, according to Baseball Reference, with 29.7 WAR. He is right behind Jacob deGrom and Carlos Beltran and ahead of Jose Reyes and Keith Hernandez.

Alfonzo went on to play for the Giants, Angels and Blue Jays to round out his 12-year major-league career.

The Mets’ player development department is run by a pair of former Red Sox executives, hired by Van Wagenen last offseason: Allard Baird (vice president/assistant GM, scouting and player development) and Jared Banner (executive director of player development).

The Mets plan to keep Alfonzo in a team ambassador-type role, in which he makes public appearances and such, as he has in recent years.