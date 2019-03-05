Mets' Edwin Diaz says he's happy with contract renewal

JUPITER, Fla. – Mets closer Edwin Diaz said on Tuesday that “everybody’s happy” after the team renewed his contract on Monday for a salary of $607,425.

Diaz was the only player in a group of 26 who were not arbitration eligible and could not come to a salary agreement with the Mets. The Mets, using their own formula, imposed the salary on Diaz. The major league minimum salary for 2019 is $550,000.

"I think this is business,” said Diaz, the 24-year-old who saved 57 games for the Mariners last season before coming to the Mets in an offseason blockbuster trade. “They have their decision. I’ve got my decision. But everybody’s happy, so we are in a good point right now. I can’t say we feel bad with the team, so I think we’re happy with them.

"I just can control what I do on the field. They made that decision. That’s fine. I just have to control what I do on the field. I have to keep putting [up] my numbers, keep playing for the team, so I feel good.”

Teams and players can have hard feelings after a player is renewed. Sometimes, a player may be angry with his agent when a deal can’t be struck. But neither seems to be the case here.

"My agency tried to protect me,” Diaz said. “I think they made the right decision to take the renewal.”

First cuts

Righthander Chris Flexen and lefthander Anthony Kay were among the Mets’ first cuts of spring training. Flexen made four appearances for the Mets in 2018. Kay, the Ward Melville product, was reassigned to the minor league camp along with RHPs Franklyn Kilomé, Drew Gagnon, Ryder Ryan, Corey Taylor, Stephen Villines and Josh Torres, LHPs P.J. Conlon and David Peterson, catchers Colton Plaia and Patrick Mazeika and infielder Gavin Cecchini.