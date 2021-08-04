MIAMI — Mets closer Edwin Diaz will miss at least two games while on the paternity list, manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday afternoon.

He left the team to return to New York and be with his wife, Nashaly, for the birth of their child.

In addition to being absent for the Mets’ game Wednesday against the Marlins, Diaz will be out for the series finale at noon Thursday. He will rejoin the Mets in Philadelphia, but Rojas wasn’t sure if that will be Friday or Saturday. A player is allowed to miss up to three games while on the paternity list.

"He told me we’ll communicate," Rojas said. "We’ll learn more maybe after [Wednesday night]."

Rojas declined to name an interim closer, instead rattling off the names of the Mets’ other late-inning relievers: Trevor May, Aaron Loup, Jeurys Familia, Seth Lugo. May is second on the team with three saves.

"We have different guys that have been throwing in the last third of the game, and they can come in and match up if the right order comes up," Rojas said. "We have different options for that."

To fill Diaz’s roster spot, the Mets called up righthander Jake Reed from Triple-A Syracuse. He was already with the team in Miami. They claimed him off waivers from the Rays on Monday.

Reed, 28, has a 3.38 ERA in six major-league games (all with the Dodgers) and 5.24 ERA in 18 minor-league games (with the Angels, Dodgers and Rays) this year.

Lindor progressing

Francisco Lindor (strained right oblique) is swinging off a tee, Rojas said, in addition to taking ground balls and running.

"He talked a little bit today in the hitter's meeting," the manager noted. "Such a smart baseball player, even when he's not participating in games he brings so much. We miss him on the field still, even though he's bringing a lot being on the IL. We'll see. He's progressing slowly."

The Mets have said they expect Lindor back in mid-to-late August.