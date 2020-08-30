In a year when seemingly nothing is normal, know this: The Mets bullpen still will induce agita.

The Mets lost to the Yankees, 8-7, on Sunday despite leading by five runs with one out to go and one runner on base.

Then in the eighth inning — technically extra innings, after the seven innings of regulation in doubleheader games — Gio Urshela came through with a two-out bloop single off Edwin Diaz, who took the blown save and loss.

Jared Hughes and Diaz combined to give up five runs in the seventh inning. Mike Ford began the inning by reaching on Andres Gimenez’s throwing error, but Hughes retired the next two batters. Then it got ugly: A Tyler Wade walk and Thairo Estrada's hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, followed by Luke Voit’s check-swing, two-run single grounded through the right side of the infield. Michael Conforto nearly threw out Estrada at third base, but Gimenez dropped the ball when trying to apply the tag.

Then Diaz entered. A wild pitch scored another run, and Aaron Hicks tied it with a two-run homer to rightfield.

Robinson Cano had untied the game with two outs in the fifth inning, creaming an 0-and-2 Brooks Kriske fastball into the stands in rightfield. It left his bat at 112 mph. After finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Cano is hitting .370 — tops among Mets regulars — with a .617 slugging percentage.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

His fifth homer came in his 24th game. Last year, his first with the Mets, it took him 67 games to hit that many long balls.

The Mets broke through against Yankees starter Michael King (3 2/3 innings, two runs) with a series of soft singles in the fourth. After Cano gave the Mets a lead, Conforto made it a bigger one with a two-run double in the sixth.

Rick Porcello limited the Yankees to two runs in five innings, settling in after a rough start — an 11-pitch walk of DJ LeMahieu, followed by a double rocketed by Voit off the glove of third baseman J.D. Davis.

The Yankees’ only other run off Porcello (6.00 ERA) came in the fourth, when leftfielder Dominic Smith took a poor route to Mike Ford’s two-out RBI double. Mike Tauchman scored from first.