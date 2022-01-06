TODAY'S PAPER
Eric Chavez leaves Yankees' position to become Mets' top hitting coach, source says

In this Aug. 31, 2011, file photo, Yankees' Eric Chavez follows through on a two-run double against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Boston. Credit: AP/Winslow Townson

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
A little more than two weeks after joining the Yankees as an assistant hitting coach, Eric Chavez is leaving to become the top hitting coach for the Mets, a source confirmed on Thursday.

Chavez, the former slugging third baseman, was hired by the Yankees on Dec. 21. But teams generally let coaches leave for a promotion and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and Mets general manager Billy Eppler are close.

Chavez was previously a special assistant to Eppler when he was the Angels GM and interviewed for the Los Angeles manager’s job in 2018.

Chavez is the third new coach the Mets are reported to have added this week to manager Buck Showalter’s staff.

Former major leaguers Joey Cora (third-base coach) and Wayne Kirby (first base) are expected to come aboard as well. The Mets have not confirmed any of the reported hirings.

The Mets still have to hire a bench coach and assistant hitting and pitching coaches. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is the only holdover from former manager Luis Rojas’ staff.

Also, the Mets are staying within the organization for their top four minor-league managers for 2022. The managers will be Kevin Boles (Triple-A Syracuse), Reid Brignac (Double-A Binghamton), Luis Rivera (High-A Brooklyn) and Robbie Robinson (Low-A St. Lucie).

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

