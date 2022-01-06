A little more than two weeks after joining the Yankees as an assistant hitting coach, Eric Chavez is leaving to become the top hitting coach for the Mets, a source confirmed on Thursday.

Chavez, the former slugging third baseman, was hired by the Yankees on Dec. 21. But teams generally let coaches leave for a promotion and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and Mets general manager Billy Eppler are close.

Chavez was previously a special assistant to Eppler when he was the Angels GM and interviewed for the Los Angeles manager’s job in 2018.

Chavez is the third new coach the Mets are reported to have added this week to manager Buck Showalter’s staff.

Former major leaguers Joey Cora (third-base coach) and Wayne Kirby (first base) are expected to come aboard as well. The Mets have not confirmed any of the reported hirings.

The Mets still have to hire a bench coach and assistant hitting and pitching coaches. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is the only holdover from former manager Luis Rojas’ staff.

Also, the Mets are staying within the organization for their top four minor-league managers for 2022. The managers will be Kevin Boles (Triple-A Syracuse), Reid Brignac (Double-A Binghamton), Luis Rivera (High-A Brooklyn) and Robbie Robinson (Low-A St. Lucie).