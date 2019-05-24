The Mets have agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with veteran righthander Ervin Santana, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

The deal is pending a physical. Santana, a two-time All-Star, will report to Port St. Lucie, Florida, the Mets said.

Santana, 36, signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox before the season, but went 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts. The White Sox designated Santana for assignment on April 26 and he was granted free agency on April 29.

Santana has played 15 seasons with five different teams. He is 149-127 with a 4.09 ERA in 387 career games, including 384 starts. He went 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA in five starts for the Twins last season. Santana was 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA in 33 starts for the Twins in 2017.