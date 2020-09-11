TODAY'S PAPER
Mets will wear first-responder hats during game tonight

A member of the New York City Fire

A member of the New York City Fire Department greets the Mets' Pete Alonso during a Sept. 11, 2001, tribute before the team's game against the Diamondbacks on Sept. 11, 2019, at Citi Field. Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

BUFFALO — For the first time in 19 years, the Mets will wear first-responder hats during their game Friday against the Blue Jays, a commemoration of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Usually for the anniversary, the Mets are allowed to wear the caps honoring NYPD, FDNY and other first-responder agencies only during pregame activities.

Pete Alonso more or less forced the issue with his minor act of subterfuge last year. When MLB denied his request to use the caps in-game, he bought custom-made cleats for all of his teammates to wear during the game instead.

In the aftermath of the attacks, the 2001 Mets — in defiance of MLB — wore the first-responder hats for the rest of their games that season. They have not been allowed since.

