TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
28° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Former Mets star Howard Johnson released from hospital after being hit in face by liner

Hojo was transported to a hospital Saturday after being hit in the face by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland’s Erik Gonzalez.

Mets' Howard Johnson watches his home run against

Mets' Howard Johnson watches his home run against San Francisco on Aug. 19, 1987 at Shea Stadium. Photo Credit: David Pokress / Newsday

By The Associated Press
Print

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Former Mets star and current Texas Rangers minor league coach Howard Johnson has been released from a hospital with several fractures in his cheekbone after being hit by a line drive while in the dugout.

The Rangers said Sunday that Johnson’s eye function was good and that it didn’t appear he would need surgery. The former big league slugger will rest for a week in Arizona and then be re-examined.

Johnson was injured Saturday during the spring training game between Texas and Cleveland. The liner by Erik Gonzalez of the Indians hit Johnson below the left eye, and play was stopped for about 10 minutes while medical personnel treated him.

The 57-year-old Johnson was examined by Arizona Coyotes team ophthalmologist Dr. Jeffrey Edelstein.

Johnson is the hitting coach at Triple-A Round Rock. He guided Class A affiliates of the Rangers to championships the past two years.

Johnson played 14 seasons in the majors and hit 228 home runs.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Knicks' Trey Burke (23) is fouled as he Burke hits career-high 42, but Knicks fall in OT
Enes Kanter of the Knicks reacts after a Kanter close to hiring agent to chase endorsements
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird looks on during Bird to undergo ankle surgery, miss 6-8 weeks
This Nov. 13, 2017, file photo shows Miami After Jets rescind offer, Suh agrees on deal with Rams
New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan speaks Maccagnan says he’s content with No. 3 overall pick
Hofstra University No. 3 Zeke Upshaw surveys the Ex-Hofstra player dies after collapsing in G League game