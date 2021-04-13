During his transition to New York, Francisco Lindor has been leaning on one of his longtime mentors, someone who knows a little something about playing for the Mets and with a big contract: Carlos Beltran.

Lindor recently hung out with Beltran — the Mets’ former star centerfielder and, technically, manager — and his family at their Manhattan dwelling.

"Beltran is a good friend of mine," said Lindor, who was Puerto Rico teammates with him during the 2017 World Baseball Classic. "[His wife] Jessica is amazing. They helped me get settled and find a place out here in New York. So yeah, we got together. We spent a good time talking. We ate. My fiancée met Jessica. It was good stuff. Everything was great. Beltran has been a big mentor in my career."

Shortly after the Mets traded for Lindor in January, Beltran reached out with advice and spoke highly of the organization — which, under the previous owners/front office, had dumped him as manager a year earlier because of his involvement in the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Beltran never managed a game and has been out of baseball since.

"He said be yourself, be real to yourself and to other people, be accountable in everything you do. Just enjoy it. You’re in a great city. There’s great momentum in the organization, so have fun, go out there and give everything you got every single day," Lindor said.

The Beltrans-Lindors social engagement was an exception to the shortstop’s recent off-field behavior. He said he and his fiancée, Katia Reguero, are waiting until they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before exploring New York City more thoroughly. Lindor got his first shot last week.

Although she was skeptical of the big, bad Big Apple, Reguero is "loving it" so far, Lindor said. They are looking forward to checking out the city’s entertainment — and eating — options soon.

"I love eating," Lindor said. "I can’t wait to explore all the good restaurants. If people have recommendations, send them my way. Don’t promise I will answer, but send them my way."

Looking ahead

The Mets’ weather problems might not be over. In addition to expected rain Thursday, which could mess with their Phillies series finale and flight to Colorado, they are looking at potential snow Friday and Saturday in Denver. And temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s during those night games.

If they need to make up a game or two, the Mets and Rockies both have a day off Monday.

Tarp on the field

The Mets called up lefthanded reliever Stephen Tarpley as their 27th man for the doubleheader Tuesday.