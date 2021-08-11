At a time when even the most routine-seeming exercises represent exciting progress in his return from a strained right oblique, Francisco Lindor took another step forward Wednesday, hitting on the field for the first time since getting hurt.

That happened as part of what manager Luis Rojas described as a simulated game for Lindor. He hit, then ran the bases (stealing second and running home-to-first), then played the field (fielding grounders and making relay throws). Several rounds of that lasted about 45 minutes.

"He looked great," Rojas said. "It was nice to see him ramping things up."

Is his oblique completely pain-free?

"It feels good," Lindor said. "Thank God, it feels good."

Rojas said he didn’t know what else the shortstop had to do before starting a minor-league rehab assignment. Lindor is scheduled for a lighter day of baseball activity Thursday as the Mets see how his body responds, close to a month since his most recent game.

"It’s moving along," he said. "I’m just following instructions."

Full go

Carlos Carrasco said he is fully stretched out as a normal starting pitcher heading into his next start, Sunday against the Dodgers.

After his start Tuesday night against the Nationals was rained out after just three outs, he continued to throw indoors, totaling about five innings and 80 pitches with the real game and simulated game combined.

"I went as hard as I could inside there," Carrasco said. "At this point I feel good."

As the rotation turns

The Mets are leaning toward calling up righty Trevor Williams to start Thursday afternoon against the Nationals. He was with the team but not on the active roster Wednesday.

Acquired from the Cubs in the Javier Baez trade, Williams had a 5.06 ERA in 13 games with Chicago. The Pirates cut him last offseason.

He would fill in for Rich Hill, who volunteered to pitch the first game of the Mets’ Wednesday doubleheader.